Dharamshala (HP), Nov 19 (PTI) A total of 15 persons tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the office of Kangra deputy commissioner on Thursday following which the office complex was osed down for 48 hours.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Will Have Alliance with Samajwadi Party to Defeat BJP in Polls, Says Shivpal Yadav.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati Said he ordered the closure of his office complex as pr the laid down standard operating procedure to tackle the pandemic.

Also Read | Pune Sees Rise in Daily COVID-19 Cases Post Diwali.

The office would be reopened on November 22 after the sanitisation of the entire complex, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)