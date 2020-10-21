Port Blair, Oct 21 (PTI) At least 15 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,141, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, 12 were detected during contact tracing, while three have travel history, he said.

Ten more people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 3,902, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 183 active COVID-19 cases, and 56 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has sent 77,200 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 76,837 reports have been received, the official added.

