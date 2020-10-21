Hathras, October 21: Two medical officers at the JN Medical College (JNMC) in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) who were connected to the gangrape and murder of the 19-year-old girl in Hathras were removed from their posts on Tuesday. According to a Hindustan Times report, one of the doctors had contradicted the state police’s claim that the victim wasn’t raped, while the other had signed some reports of the woman.

Their decision by the hospital was taken a day after the CBI team visited the hospital and questioned doctors and staff in the hospital in connection with the case. Hathras Gangrape Case: Autopsy Report Refers to Strangulation, Says Victim Suffered 'Cervical Spine Injury'.

The CBI on Monday questioned all the four accused lodged in Aligarh prison for alleged involvement in the rape and murder of a 19-year old Dalit woman in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

The deceased victim was allegedly raped by four upper caste men on September 14, was admitted to the AMU hospital for two weeks. She regained consciousness at the hospital on September 22 and recorded a statement saying she had been raped. She finally died at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29.

