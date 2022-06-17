New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Fifteen candidates have filed their nominations for the presidential election with the papers of three of them rejected for want of proper documents, sources said on Friday.

While 11 filed their nominations on the first day of filing the papers on June 15, three filed their nominations on Thursday and only one on Friday.

One nomination was rejected on the first day and two were rejected on the second day.

The poll to elect the successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind will be held on July 18. The nomination process began on June 15 and will continue till June 29. Scrutiny of the nomination papers would be done on June 30.

Sources said one Sanjay Savji Deshpande from Mumbai filed his nomination on Friday for the top constitutional post.

On Thursday, Anand Singh Khuswah of Gwalior, Pratel Sureshchandra Laljibhai of Ahmedabad and Satya Narayan Prasad of Darbhanga in Bihar filed their nominations, two of which were rejected.

Parliamentary sources said a person named Lalu Prasad Yadav from Saran in Bihar was among those who filed their papers.

The nomination of one of the candidates was rejected as the person had not attached a certified copy of the entry showing his or her name in the current electoral roll for the parliamentary constituency in which the candidate is registered as an elector.

The candidates who filed nominations on Wednesday were from Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

A nomination paper of a candidate for the election has to be made in the prescribed format and subscribed by at least 50 electors as proposers and at least another 50 electors as seconders. Rs 15,000 as a security deposit should also be deposited.

