Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) Over 8 kg of heroin in 15 packets were recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur, a BSF official said on Thursday.

The packets were recovered following a search operation conducted near village Bhanewala district in Ferozepur, the official of the Border Security Force said.

"A thorough search of the suspected area by the BSF troops in the wee hours today resulted in the recovery of 15 packets of suspected heroin (gross weight of 8.60 kgs)," the BSF official said.

Each packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with an iron hook and illuminating device attached, said the official.

