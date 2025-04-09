Haridwar, Apr 9 (PTI) Fifteen inmates of the Haridwar district jail have tested HIV positive, prison authorities said.

More than 1,000 inmates are lodged in the prison.

Also Read | 'Not Our Religion': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP for Sprinkling Gangajal in Ram Mandir After Rajasthan LoP Tika Ram Jully's Temple Visit.

Senior Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya said prisoners were examined at a health camp organised inside the jail on World Health Day on April 7 and 15 of them tested HIV positive.

A separate barrack has been created for the treatment of these prisoners, the officer said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 5 Terrorists Trapped in 2 Ongoing Gunfights in Udhampur and Kishtwar.

There are 1,100 prisoners in the Haridwar district jail, he said.

Prisoners have tested HIV positive in the jail in the past as well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)