Poonch/Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, sources said.

Mohammad Shoaib was grazing his cattle as the landmine exploded in the forward area, they said.

He was injured in the blast and has been hospitalised, they added.

