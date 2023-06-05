Pilibhit (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in the Sehramau area here, police said on Monday.

The girl's mother filed a complaint with the police alleging that her daughter was forcibly taken to a mango orchard by a man and raped there, said Kant Kumar Sharma, Station House Officer of Sehramau police station.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Set on Fire by Son for Objecting to Illegal Power Connection in Pilibhit.

An FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused on Sunday evening, he said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, the police officer said.

Also Read | Heart Attack Kills Newly-Married UP Couple! Bride and Groom Die of Cardiac Arrest at the Same Time in Bahraich, Police Rule Out Criminal Angle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)