Thane, May 10 (PTI) With the addition of 16 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,09,224, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,894 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,612, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said.

