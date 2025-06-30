Jaipur, Jun 30 (PTI) Sixteen officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), including the joint secretary to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the special assistant to Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, have been promoted to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, has issued the formal promotion orders. With this, Rajasthan has added 16 new IAS officers to its cadre.

According to officials, the promotion was approved in a recent selection committee meeting held in Delhi. These promotions have been made against the IAS promotion vacancies for 2024.

The officers who have been promoted are: Navneet Kumar, Sukhveer Saini, Harphool Singh Yadav, Rajesh Verma, Suresh Chandra, Mahendra Kumar Khinchi, Ajit Singh Rajawat, Awadhesh Singh, Rakesh Sharma, Jagveer Singh, Brajesh Kumar Chandaulia, Dr Harsha at Meena, Jugal Kishore Meena, Rakesh Rajoria, Lalit Kumar and Dr Shiv Prasad Singh.

Officials said that following the Centre's notification, the DoPT will allot cadres to these newly promoted IAS officers. The Rajasthan Personnel Department will subsequently remove their names from the RAS list and update the state's IAS civil list accordingly.

