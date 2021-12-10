Mangaluru, Dec 10 (PTI): A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Somavathi river at Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Friday, police sources said.

The deceased was Samarth, a first year pre-university student at Gurudeva PU College at Belthangady. The boy hailed from Chikkamagaluru and was staying in a PG accommodation near his college.

He had gone to the river with other friends and was washed away due to swift currents. Though his friends raised an alarm, no one was at the spot to save him.

The body was recovered with the help of local people later in the day. A case has been registered, the sources said.

