Medininagar (J'khand), Jan 18 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl has been allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, following which four persons were arrested on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Vishunpur village in Garhwa police station area on Sunday, an officer said.

One of the accused, who was an acquaintance of the survivor, called her up to a location on the pretext of taking her for shopping, following which she was gangraped, he said.

Three accused were nabbed from Vishunpur and one from Attaula village in Meral police station area, the officer said.

A country-made pistol, two bullets and a car were seized from their possession, the officer said.

The condition of the survivor is stable, he added. PTI

