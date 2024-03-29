Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a man of her village in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday and a case has been registered at the Meeranpur Katra police station, they said.

Also Read | Good Friday 2024: PM Narendra Modi Recalls Profound Sacrifice of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, Says 'It Teaches People Compassion and Forgiveness'.

The accused is at large and efforts are underway to apprehend him, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Awasthi said.

Also Read | PM Modi Interacts With Bill Gates: Tech Can Play Big Role in Agriculture, Education, Health:, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint from the girl's family members on Thursday, the official said.

She was dragged to a farm and raped there. It has also been alleged that the accused physically assaulted her when she resisted, Awasthi said. The girl has been sent for medical examination, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)