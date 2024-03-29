Agra, March 29: The Agra police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Khandauli police station area, the police said. Agra Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sukanya Sharma, said that the police received a complaint from the minor's father, after which an FIR was registered and the suspect arrested. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Six-Year-Old Girl Raped by Drunk Neighbour in Barabanki

"On Thursday, we got information about the rape of a minor girl at Khandauli police station. The accused has been arrested. The FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the survivor's father," ACP Sharma added. Further action is being taken, Sharma said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Burned Alive by In-Laws in Mathura, Probe on; Accused Absconding

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man in Mainpuri district under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughter. A case of rape and other sections under the POCSO Act was registered on the basis of a complaint by the survivor.

