Fatehpur (UP), Mar 27 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl died on Saturday morning after being run over by a train near Shahipur village here, police said.

The victim, Sangita, was run over around 7 am while she was crossing the rail tracks along with some friends, Station House Officer of Thariyav police station Nandlal Singh said.

He said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

