New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The police have rescued a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district a week after she was kidnapped allegedly by her neighbour here, officials said on Friday.

The 40-year-old accused has been arrested and booked under IPC sections pertaining to rape, kidnapping and various provision of POCSO Act based on the victim's statement, they said.

The accused, who is a labourer, allegedly took the girl along with him to his native place in Firozabad after promising to marry her, police said.

The matter came to light on April 7 after the victim's family, who reside in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, informed the police about their missing child.

A case of kidnapping was registered. During the probe, the police found that the girl's neighbour was also missing, a senior official said.

"During enquiry, we found that the accused belonged to Salempur village in Firozabad district. A team was sent to the village of the accused but it was found that he had not been there for the past one year. His mobile phone was switched off but his IMEI number was traced," the officer said.

"Our teams stayed in Firozabad and conducted several raids. On Thursday, we rescued the girl and apprehended the accused," the officer added.

Later, the police added sections of rape and POCSO in the case. The accused has been arrested in the case. The girl rescued and was sent back home, the police said.

