Fatehpur (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) A minor was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man in a village in this district, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been taken into custody and investigations are on, they said.

Jafarganj Station House Officer Deepnarayan said the 16-year-old girl, daughter of a brick-kiln labourer, had gone to the forest to ease herself on Friday evening but did not return.

Following surveillance, the girl and the accused were found. She told the police that the accused Saif Ali took her to several places and raped her, the SHO said.

The accused, who is married and has a child, has been taken into custody and the matter is being probed, he added.

