Patna, July 8: A teacher, of a private coaching institute, was beaten in Bihar’s East Champaran district after he passed lewd comments on students. The official said that the victim was running a coaching institute in the Ghorasahan area of the district. Bihar Shocker: Police Personnel Thrashes Man, Makes Him Lick His Own Saliva Off Ground For Spitting Gutkha on Him in Samastipur (Watch Video).

The students have alleged that the teacher was passing lewd comments on students and was behaving inappropriately in class. The students were annoyed with his attitude and they called some local youth. The teacher was called to a mango farm and allegedly beaten. A video also went viral on social media on Friday. Bihar Shocker: Man Stands at Door of Moving Train, Hits Passengers of Another Train With Belt in Chapra, Video Surfaces.

Ghorasahan SHO Santosh Kumar said that the police have received an application filed by the coaching teacher on Friday evening. “A video also surfaced on social media as well. We are investigating the incident. The process of FIR will be initiated after the report,” SHO said.

