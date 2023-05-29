Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 29 (ANI): Police in Assam have so far arrested 160 persons in its latest operations against fake gold and currency notes smuggling rackets.

According to Assam police, the latest operations started on May 15 and are still on.

Also Read | Bihar: Politically Connected Woman Arrested for Kidnapping, Flesh Trade in Patna.

Out of those arrested, 63 persons belong to Lakhimpur district, 45 persons in Sonitpur district, 3 in Guwahati, 6 in Kamrup, 4 in Barpeta, 8 in Nagaon, 1 in Darrang, 3 in Hojai, 1 in Tamulpur, 2 in Golaghat, 11 in Morigaon, 2 in Bongaigaon, 10 in Biswanath, 1 in Chirang district, Assam Police said in a release.

Police also seized a large quantity of fake gold, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), laptops and computers and other items in possession from the arrested persons. (ANI)

Also Read | Tiger Attack in Russia: Big Cat Pounces on Woman Relieving Herself in Bushes, Saved by Daring Husband.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)