New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that her government's initiative to ensure accessible, affordable, and comprehensive healthcare services across the National Capital continues with full commitment.

Under this initiative, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are being established throughout Delhi to provide residents with primary and essential healthcare services near their homes, said the release.

The campaign is based on the principle of "Time to Care" and aligns with the goal of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister stated that the Delhi Government will no longer operate its health centres from rented premises, as adequate government-owned spaces are available for the Arogya Mandirs.

Delhi CM said that 168 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are currently operational across Delhi, while 187 additional centres are proposed to be inaugurated by December.

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi Government is making consistent and concrete efforts to provide quality healthcare to its citizens. The aim is to ensure that residents receive adequate medical facilities close to their homes, reducing the need for repeated hospital visits.

Delhi CM informed that these Arogya Mandirs are being established under the Ayushman Bharat programme, through which sub-health centres, primary health centres, and urban primary health centres are being upgraded into comprehensive primary health facilities. The purpose of these centres is not only to treat common ailments and ensure necessary referrals, but also to deliver standardised, respectful, and high-quality healthcare tailored to the local community's needs.

The Chief Minister explained that the earlier Mohalla Clinics offered limited healthcare services, as deteriorating infrastructure restricted the expansion of medical facilities. In contrast, the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are equipped with advanced infrastructure and modern facilities to provide wider and more effective health services.

These centres offer OPD services, diagnostic tests through external laboratories, free medicines, maternal and antenatal care, neonatal and child health services, adolescent healthcare, family planning, contraceptive and reproductive health services, management of communicable diseases, screening and control of non-communicable diseases, eye and ENT (ear, nose, and throat) care, basic dental services, elderly care, mental health screening and treatment, and emergency medical assistance.

According to the Chief Minister, this new framework represents a significant step toward integrated and inclusive primary healthcare.

The Chief Minister stated that the Delhi Government has implemented Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) in Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to ensure uniform infrastructure, human resources, medicines, diagnostic facilities, equipment, and governance systems. These standards guarantee that all citizens receive equitable and continuous healthcare services.

Delhi CM said that before operationalising new centres, the Government ensured continuity of healthcare services in areas where Mohalla Clinics previously operated. Residents in these areas are now receiving uninterrupted medical services from their nearest Ayushman Arogya Mandir or other government health facilities.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta added that the Government's goal is not merely to deliver healthcare but also to build public confidence and promote a culture of wellness and trust. She said that Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are redefining Delhi's healthcare landscape, providing it with a new identity and direction. (ANI)

