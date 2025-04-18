Tirupati, Apr 18 (PTI) The 16th Finance Commission Chairman, Arvind Panagariya offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara during his visit to the Tirumala temple on Friday.

He was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and other commission members. The team was welcomed at Mahadwaram by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary with traditional honours and Vedic chants, according to a TTD press release.

Also Read | US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

“On behalf of the TTD, we extended a warm spiritual welcome to the Chairman and members as per temple traditions,” said a TTD official.

After darshan, the delegation received 'Seshavastram' (sacred garment) and 'Vedasirvachanam' (Vedic blessings) at the Ranganayakula Mandapam, followed by 'Theertha Prasadam' (holy water) and a laminated photo of the deity.

Also Read | Electronics Manufacturing Growth: Industry Sees Growth in 10 Years, Creates 25 Lakh Jobs, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

As part of its nationwide tour to all states before submitting its recommendations to the Union government, the 16th Finance Commission is on a four-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, where it held detailed discussions with the state government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)