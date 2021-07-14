Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): At least 17 people were injured when a bus and a truck collided in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the Jammu-Poonch highway near Khanater on Wednesday morning. As many as 17 people suffered injuries including the bus driver. The injured have been shifted to Poonch District hospital, said local police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

