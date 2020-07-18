Chandigarh, Jul 18 (PTI) Haryana reported seventeen more deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, the state's second highest death toll in a day, even as another big spike of 750 fresh cases took the infection tally to 25,547, according to Health department's daily bulletin.

Hardest-hit Faridabad and Gurgaon districts, which fall in the National Capital Region, reported five and two fatalities, respectively, the bulletin said.

Two deaths each were reported from Ambala, Rewari and Rohtak districts while one fatality each was from Sonipat, Palwal, Nuh and Fatehabad, it said.

Gurgaon and Faridabad together account for nearly 14,000 coronavirus cases and 223 of the total 344 fatalities in the state, according to the bulletin.

Haryana had on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike of 795 cases, it said. The districts which reported fresh cases include Faridabad (139), Gurgaon (111), Ambala (96), Rohtak (56), Sonipat (46), Rewari (42), Hisar (40), Jhajjar (39), Panipat (35), Fatehabad (21) and Panchkula (20), according to the bulletin.

The total active cases in the state are 5,885, while 19,318 people have so far been discharged after recovery from infection, it said.

