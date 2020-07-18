Belagavi, July 18: Dead body of a man in Belagavi district of Karnataka was carried on cart for funeral. The tragic visuals were shared by reporters on Saturday, showing the bereaved family carrying the body alone on a cart for performing the last rites. Locals had reportedly refused help to them fearing COVID-19 transmission. Bihar: Amid Ambulance Workers' Strike, Video Shows Family in Nalanda Bringing Dead Body of Woman on Cart.

The incident took place in Athani Taluk of Belagavi. The bereaved kin were offered no help as locals suspected that the deceased was infected with coronavirus. Considering that the disease is contagious, no one came forward to help the family which was taking the corpse on a hand cart.

#WATCH Karnataka: Body of a man was carried on a cart by his family, for last rites, in Belagavi's Athani Taluk after they allegedly received no help from anyone. They allegedly received no help from others following a suspicion that the deceased was COVID-19 positive. (17.07) pic.twitter.com/eRkeBDSB4v — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

Karnataka, which had reported one of the lowest COVID-19 tally in the first three months of pandemic in India, is now facing a rapid growth in pace of infections. The overall count in the state has neared 60,000, with the per-day spike in cases constantly surging.

"4,537 new #COVID19 positive cases, 1018 discharged and 93 deaths reported in Karnataka today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 59,652 including 21,775 discharged and 1240 deaths," said a statement issued by the State Department of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

