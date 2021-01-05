Gangtok, Jan 5 (PTI) Sikkim reported 17 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the Himalayan state's coronavirus caseload to 5,938, an official said on Tuesday.

The state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said that East Sikkim district reported nine new cases, South Sikkim (7) and West Sikkim (1).

Sikkim now has 493 active COVID-19 cases, while 95 people have migrated to other states and 5,221 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 129.

Sikkim has so far tested 69,556 samples for COVID-19, including 271 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.

