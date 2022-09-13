Hamirpur (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday awarded a life sentence to 17 people in a 28-year-old double-murder case.

Additional District Judge (SC/ST Act) Mohammad Aslam Siddiqui awarded the sentence to 17 people in the 1994 double murder case, Special Public Prosecutor, Vijay Singh said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30 each on all the convicts, he said.

The incident had taken place in Chakethi village in the Kurara area on Mar 15, 1994, when Jaswant and Motilal were killed when they were attacked with sharp-edged weapons and also shot by them repeatedly over an old enmity.

An FIR in this regard was registered by Jaswant's brother Ramesh Chandra against 25 people among them 5 died during the course of trial and three are still absconding.

