Baghpat (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl here was allegedly strangled to death over a love affair by her family members and her body was secretly buried in a local graveyard, police said on Monday.

Six of her family members have been arrested in connection with the case, while a minor was sent to a juvenile home.

Also Read | 'No PM Narendra Modi-Donald Trump Call During Operation Sindoor, India Acted Alone': EAM S Jaishankar Addresses Lok Sabha During High-Stakes Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Debate (Watch Videos).

In a statement, Superintendent of Police (SP) Suraj Rai said that a 17-year-old Dalit boy and a girl of the same age from the Muslim community were in a relationship and had eloped to Himachal Pradesh on July 12, where the boy was employed.

The girl's family later brought them back to the village.

Also Read | Did PM Modi Government Launched Pan-India Helpline Number 104 'Blood on Call' Service To Meet Blood Requirement? PIB Reveals Truth About Misleading Claim.

On July 22 night, the girl was allegedly strangulated by the family, who later buried the body in the village graveyard claiming that she died of tuberculosis, SP Rai said.

Following a complaint, police exhumed the body on Saturday after obtaining permission from the district magistrate. A post-mortem was conducted by a panel of two doctors and the entire process was videographed.

The investigation took a turn after the girl's uncle, Matloob, revealed key information during questioning. Based on the findings, police have arrested the girl's father, brother, two paternal uncles, two maternal uncles and a juvenile relative.

The cloth allegedly used in the murder has also been recovered, the SP said.

He added that the boy had sustained injuries during the incident and fled back to Himachal Pradesh out of fear. He is being brought back for questioning, as he is a direct eyewitness to the crime.

Given the gravity of the case, police have launched searches to track down other suspects involved, the SP said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)