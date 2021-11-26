Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Telangana on Friday reported 171 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,75.319, while the toll rose to 3,987 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for most number of cases with 75, followed by Khammam (15) and Karimnagar (14) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 167 people recovered from the infectious disease on Friday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,67,798.

The number of active cases was 3,534, the bulletin said.

A total of 38,731 samples were tested on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,84,56,179.

The samples tested per million population was 7,64,540.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.59 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.88 per cent, the bulletin said.

