New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) As many as 1,774 health facilities across 32 states and Union Territories have adopted the 'Scan and Share' service which enables for quick and seamless OPD registration for patients using smartphones, the Lok Sabha was told on Friday.

A total of 52 lakh tokens have been generated using the service under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) which aims to create a digital platform enabling interoperability of health data within the health ecosystem to create longitudinal electronic health record of every citizen, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in response to a question.

According to the data shared by the minister, 552 healthcare facilities in Uttar Pradesh (the highest), followed by 336 in Andhra Pradesh, 277 in Bihar, Karnataka 224 and 137 in Maharashtra have adopted the service.

Under the Mission, the Scan and Share feature has been enabled for quick and seamless OPD (out patient department) registration for patients at hospitals using their smartphone, he said.

This facility has been provisioned through the use of a hospital-specific QR code and an ABDM-enabled personal health record (PHR) application. By scanning the QR code, patients can share their demographic details with the hospital via the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) profile.

In return, they receive a token number that they can use to obtain their OPD printed card from the OPD registration counter, Mandaviya explained.

He said this process not only saves patients' time by reducing waiting hours, it also ensures that the hospital receives accurate patient information in a timely manner. In addition, the OPD crowd also reduces.

"As on July 24, a total of 1,774 health facilities across 32 states and UTs, including Jharkhand, have adopted this service of Scan and Share, and over 52 lakh tokens have been generated using the service," he said.

In Jharkhand, six health facilities (All India Institute of Medical Sciences Deoghar; District Hospital Chatra; Sadar Hospital Giridih; MGM medical college Jamshedpur; East Singhbum, Sadar Hospital Khunti; and Dr A Kumars Pathology, Hazaribagh) have adopted this service, the health minister added.

