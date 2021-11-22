Bengaluru, Nov 22 (PTI) Karnataka logged 178 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 29,93,777 and the toll to 38,177.

The day also saw 373 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,48,704, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list in number of cases with 112, as the city saw 300 discharges and one death.

Total number of active cases in the state was 6,867, the bulletin said.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.31 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.12 per cent.

Out of two deaths reported on Monday, one each were from Bengaluru Urban and Dharwad.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 112, Dakshina Kannada 16, Mysuru 14, Kodagu 7, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,55,166, followed by Mysuru 1,79,578 and Tumakuru 1,21,020.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,33,232, followed by Mysuru 1,76,953 and Tumakuru 1,19,754.

Cumulatively a total of 5,27,30,403 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 55,699 were on Monday alone.

