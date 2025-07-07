New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Twenty-nine foreign nationals, including 18 Bangladeshi, staying illegally in the country were apprehended from southwest Delhi's Dwarka, officials said on Monday.

The deportation orders of the detained individuals have been issued, they said.

Of the total, 18 are Bangladeshi nationals, four from Ivory Coast, three from Nigeria, two from Liberia, and one each from Tanzania and Benin, they said.

All of the foreign nationals were found overstaying or residing illegally in the country. After being arrested, they were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for deportation, a senior police officer said.

The foreign nationals were produced before the FRRO, which issued orders for their deportation. They have since been moved to a detention centre, he added.

