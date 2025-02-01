New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday deported 18 and arrested three Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the Central Delhi district, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Central M Harshavardhan said, "So far, in the special drive being conducted by the Central District, action has been taken against 21 Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally residing in India. Deportation has been carried out for 18 of them, and 3 have been arrested or apprehended. Two FIRs have been registered in this matter."

DCP Harshvardhan added that they recently arrested three Bangladeshi nationals, including a minor, who were staying illegally in the national capital.

"The latest FIR was registered at Paharganj police station for cheating and forgery. In that, two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested, and one minor was apprehended. They were found in possession of Indian passports and other identity documents, such as Aadhar cards and voter IDs. They also have Bangladesh passports. They had entered India illegally 20 years ago," DCP Central Vardhan said.

He further mentioned that the police had identified a middleman involved in creating illegal documents for obtaining passports.

"We have identified a middleman, and the search for him is ongoing. While the passports appear to be genuine, the documents used to obtain them are fraudulent, and this is under further investigation," he said.

Delhi Police is conducting a special drive in several areas of the national capital to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the city.

On January 20, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena raised concern over the growing involvement of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in criminal activities and instructed the Delhi Police Commissioner to initiate a special operation aimed at identifying and apprehending such illegal immigrants.

His directive came after a recent incident in Mumbai, where a Bangladeshi national was arrested in connection with a break-in and assault on actor Saif Ali Khan.

In a letter dated January 20, Delhi L-G Secretariat said, "Lt Governor has directed that a special campaign be launched to identify such infiltrators on a mission mode. An outreach programme may be launched through print and social media to generate public awareness on the importance of verification of employees/domestic help and workers including construction labour in the interest of their security." (ANI)

