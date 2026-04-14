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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 14: In a remarkable display of grit, discipline, and sporting excellence, athletes supported by M3M Foundation under its flagship Lakshya Sports Program delivered an outstanding performance at the Kettlebell Sport Haryana State Championship 2026, held at The Shriram Millennium School, Gurgaon.

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Organised by the Kettlebell Sport Haryana Association under the aegis of Kettlebell Sport India Association, the championship witnessed participation across Sub-Junior, Junior, Senior, and Veteran categories, bringing together top kettlebell athletes from across the state.

20 athletes represented M3M Foundation's iMpower Club, collectively secured an exceptional tally of 30 medals, including 18 Gold, 9 Silver, and 3 Bronze, reaffirming the transformative impact of structured sports training and opportunity on underserved youth.

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The championship also marked a historic moment with the participation of Haryana's first Para Kettlebell Athlete from iMpower Club, reflecting M3M Foundation's commitment to fostering inclusivity and ensuring that sporting platforms remain accessible to talent across all abilities.

Young athletes such as Rohit, Rajnish, Sajid, Resham, and others delivered extraordinary performances, with several participants completing over 105 kettlebell lifts in a single go--a feat that demonstrated not just physical strength, but immense determination, stamina, and mental resilience. Coming from families of migrant workers and economically vulnerable communities, these children exemplified how talent, when nurtured with the right support, can transcend barriers and expectations.

Further elevating the spirit of the championship, Dr. Payal Kanodia, two time Gold Medallist at the world kettlebell championships, an accomplished international kettlebell sportsperson, joined the event alongside her sons, Master Kian Kanodia and Master Krishiv Kanodia, in an inspiring demonstration of encouragement and solidarity with the young athletes. Their participation reflected a powerful message of family-led inspiration and support for grassroots sports.

Adding to the prestige of the event, distinguished IUKL (International Union of Kettlebell Lifting) judges also participated in ceremonial kettlebell lifts during the championship, lending international sporting recognition to the event and inspiring athletes through their presence and engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation, said, "Every child deserves the opportunity to discover their strength and pursue excellence, regardless of their background. Witnessing our iMpower athletes--especially children from migrant worker families and our para athlete--compete with such confidence and determination is truly inspiring. Their achievements reinforce our belief that when young talent is nurtured with the right platform, mentorship, and encouragement, they can achieve extraordinary milestones. At M3M Foundation, we remain committed to building champions both on and off the field."

The championship performance stands as yet another milestone in M3M Foundation's ongoing mission to democratize access to quality sports training and competitive exposure for underserved communities. Through its Lakshya Program, the Foundation continues to nurture grassroots talent, empower young athletes, and create pathways for inclusive sporting excellence.

About M3M Foundation

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environment. With a reach across 22 states and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation-building.

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