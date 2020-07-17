Ahmedabad, Jul 17 (PTI) Gujarat's Ahmedabad district recorded 184 new coronavirus cases since Thursday evening, taking the total in the district to 23,964, the state health department said.

With five COVID-19 patients dying in Ahmedabad city, the death toll in the district reached 1,537 on Friday.

Also Read | US Economy Plunged by 37% in Q2, to Contract 6.6% in 2020, Says IMF: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

Of 184 new cases, 166 were reported from Ahmedabad city and 18 from other parts of the district.

166 patients were discharged upon recovery on Friday, the health department said.

Also Read | UN ECOSOC 2020: 'One of The Best Recovery Rate, Assistance to Over 150 Nations', PM Narendra Modi Highlights India's Role in COVID-19 Fight.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)