Srinagar, Nov 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 187 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the infection count to 3,35,203, while the death toll reached 4,461 with two fatalities in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Twenty-four of the new cases were from the Jammu division and 163 from the Kashmir division of the Union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 61 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by 56 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,696 active cases in the Union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,29,046, the officials said.

