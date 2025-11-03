Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 3 (ANI): A lorry collided with a TGSRTC bus in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday, killing 19 people and injuring 20 others, according to officials.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, around 60 people were travelling in the bus when the accident occurred. He confirmed that both the bus and lorry drivers were among the deceased.

"The lorry was carrying chips, which we use for construction. That collided with a bus. As of now, 19 people have died and about 20 people are injured. They are being treated at different hospitals...About 70 people were in the bus...Exact reason of accident we will know from the investigation. But primarily, it was found that it was a head-on collision...Both drivers died...We have identified the maximum number of bodies, we are waiting for some relatives to come and identify. Inquest is also complete for most of the bodies, few are left and we are working on that. Postmortem has started, as of now 4 postmortems have been completed and some bodies have been dispatched," Mohanty told reporters.

According to officials, the accident occurred when a tipper travelling in the wrong direction collided with the bus. The Minister directed RTC officials to go to the accident site right away.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the Rangareddy bus accident and condoled the demise of the victims.

She termed the incident as "unfortunate" and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The loss of many lives in a bus accident in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers," 'X' post from President Murmu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic road accident near Mirjaguda in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district.

The PM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to be given to the next of kin of each deceased individual. The injured individuals will be provided with a sum of Rs. 50,000, as per an official release. (ANI)

