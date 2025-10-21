New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Steel and its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), are actively participating in the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 5.0, which is ongoing from October 2 to October 31, according to a release.

The campaign is focused on streamlining governance by effectively addressing and disposing of pending matters across key categories, including references from Members of Parliament (MPs), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), VIPs and Cabinet, State Governments, CPGRAMS cases, and other significant areas.

Significant progress achieved so far:

96 per cent of public Grievance redressal targets have already been achieved.A total of 8,525 physical files have been successfully weeded out.195 cleanliness drives have been conducted against a target of 282.Approximately 9,851 sq. ft. of office space has been freed through the disposal of scrap, e-waste, and redundant files.Several CPSEs under the Ministry have implemented best practices in record management and grievance resolution, setting benchmarks for other departments.

The Ministry of Steel remains committed to enhancing efficiency, promoting cleanliness, and ensuring timely resolution of pending matters in alignment with the broader goals of administrative reform and transparency, the release added. (ANI)

