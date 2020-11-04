Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported 1,952 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the caseload to 1,74,082 while 19 more fatalities took the COVID-19 related death toll in the state to 1,836, official data showed.

Of the fatalities, four were from Faridabad, three each from Gurugram, Hisar and Rohtak districts and two each from Rewari, Bhiwani and Jind districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Active cases in the state currently are 14,110 while the recovery rate was 90.84 per cent.

A total of 1,58,136 patients have been discharged after being cured of the infection.

