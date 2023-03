Ranchi, Mar 13 (PTI) Ex-Armyman Podna Balmuchu, a hero of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday, urging him to facilitate the allotment of 5 acres of land that was promised to him by the Centre.

Handing a memorandum to Soren at his chamber in the state assembly, 80-year-old Balmuchu said he is still deprived of 5 acres of agricultural land and other facilities that were granted to him by the Centre, an official statement said.

He told Soren that he was shot while fighting the war and was seriously injured.

"Despite the Government of India giving a written order for allotment of 5 acres of agricultural land and other facilities as a bravery award to the soldiers injured in the war, I am still deprived of these," Balmuchu told the chief minister.

Soren assured him that his government would take appropriate action in this regard, the statement said.

