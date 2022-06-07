Thane, Jun 7 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 198 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,11,313, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were recorded on Monday, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.

