New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the National Tribal Research Institute in the national capital today as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The NTRI will be a premier national level institute and become the nerve centre of tribal concerns, issues and matters in academic, executive and legislative fields.

Also Read | Apple MacBook Air & MacBook Pro With M2 SoC Launched at WWDC 2022.

It will collaborate and network with reputed research institutes, universities, and organizations as well as academic bodies and resource Centres. It will monitor projects of Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs), Centres of Excellence (CoEs), and research scholars of NFS and set up norms for improvement in the quality of research and training.

"Its other activities would be to provide policy inputs to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as well as State Welfare Departments, design studies and programs that improve or support socio-economic aspects of tribal lifestyles, create and maintain a Database of PMAAGY, provide guidelines in setting and running of Tribal Museums and Showcasing rich tribal cultural heritage of India under one umbrella," said a statement by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Delhi Police Probing Death Threats Issued to Nupur Sharma.

Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, other cabinet and state Ministers, including Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, MoS Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta, MoS Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu, MoS Minority Affairs John Barla and MoS Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste and other dignitaries will be present at the occasion.

"An exhibition showcasing the achievements of the Tribal Affairs Ministry under the leadership of the Prime Minister will be displayed. More than 100 tribal artisans and tribal dance troupes across the country will showcase their indigenous products and performances," said the statement.

The event will be live-streamed on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms. The exhibition will be open for the public from 2 pm onwards and at 6 pm, the tribal troupes will give a dance performance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)