Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): As many as 1,983 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Kerala on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 18,673 in the state, KK Shailaja, Kerala Health Minister said.

According to the official data, a total of 1,419 recoveries were also reported in the state.

A total of 35,247 people have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 29-lakh mark with the country reporting 68,898 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

