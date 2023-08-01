New Delhi, August 1: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on Tuesday moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The Court issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter. Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi last week had issued a summons to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

The court, while taking cognizance of the Central Bureau of Investigation chargesheet filed against Tytler, issued a summons to Jagdish Tytler and directed him to appear in court on August 5. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Summons Jagdish Tytler on August 5.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on May 20 filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984 following the assassination of the then Prime Minister of India, on 31 October 1984. Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, then Member of Parliament has been named as accused in the chargesheet.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that the agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on November 1, 1984, near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to enquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi. After consideration of the Commission’s report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) issued directions to CBI to investigate the case against the then Member of Parliament and others.

During the CBI investigation, evidence came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in the burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning and looting of shops. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Delhi Court Gives CBI Five Days to Submit Forensic Result Regarding Jagdish Tytler's Voice Samples.

On July 19, the court said that as the CBI has added section 188 (Violation of order issued by the public servant), therefore it is required to place the complaint under Section 195 CrPC by that public servant. The court had said it is required to take cognizance of the chargesheet.

"Either you (CBI) bring the complaint or drop the section 188 IPC from the charge sheet," the court had said. The court had asked the CBI's counsel to discuss the issue with the department and inform it accordingly.

The judge said that I have gone through the supplementary charge sheet, and three sections 153 A, 148 and 188 IPC have been added in the supplementary charge sheet, said the court. On July 7, the Court reserved an order on Cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet against Jagdish Tytler.

