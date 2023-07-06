New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): In the 1996 Lajpat Nagar blast case, the Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment without remission and said that expeditious trial of such cases is the need of the hour, especially when it concerns national security and the common man.

A bench of justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath, and Sanjay Karol noted that Lajpat Nagar market, a prominent market in the heart of the capital city was attacked and said, "We may point out that it has not been dealt with the required degree of promptitude and attention."

The top court noted that the prosecution had proved the guilt of the accused in the commission of the crime.

"Therefore, in view of the above, it is evident that Mohd. Naushad (A3), Mirza Nissar Hussain @ Naza (A5), Mohd. Ali Bhatt @ Killey (A6) and Javed Ahmed Khan @ Javed Junior @ Chhota Javed (A9) were part of a criminal conspiracy to cause the blast in the capital city, New Delhi," the top court held.

"In view of the severity of the offence resulting in deaths of innocent persons and the role played by each accused person, all these accused persons are sentenced to imprisonment for life, without remission, extending to natural life," the top court said.

Delhi Police has named 17 people as accused in the case; out of seventeen accused persons, one expired and six were declared as proclaimed offenders and never faced any trial. Rest accused faced trial in the case.

Trial Court awarded Mohd. Naushad, Mirza Nissar Hussain and Mohd. Ali Bhatt death penalty. Javed Ahmed Khan was sentenced to life imprisonment while one accused Farooq Ahmed awarded seven-year jail. A total of four accused were acquitted in the case by the trial court.

Mohd. Naushad, Mirza Nissar Hussain, Mohd Ali Bhatt and Javed Ahmed Khan preferred separate appeals assailing the judgment of their conviction andsentence rendered by the Trial Court.

Delhi High Court through its judgment dated 22.11.2012 commuted death penalty Mohd. Naushad to life imprisonment and acquitted Mirza Nissar Hussain and Mohd Ali Bhatt. HC upheld the sentence and conviction of Javed Ahmed Khan.

The prosecution has filed an appeal in Supreme Court against the High Court order. "The record reveals it is only on the prodding on the part of the judiciary that the trial could be completed after more than a decade. The delay, be it for whatever reason, attributable to the judge incharge or the prosecution, has certainly compromised national interest," the top court said.

"Expeditious trial of such cases is the need of the hour, especially when it concerns national security and the common man," the top court said.

"Regrettably, enough vigilance was not displayed by the investigating as well as the judicial authorities," the top court said.

"A prominent market in the heart of the capital city is attacked and we may point out that it has not been dealt with the required degree of promptitude and attention," the top court said.

"To our great dismay, we are forced to observe that this may be due to the involvement of influential persons which is evident from the fact that out of several accused persons, only a few have been put to trial. In our considered view, the matter ought to have been handled with urgency and sensitivity at all levels," the top court said.

On May 21 1996, a bomb blast occurred in the Central Market, Lajpat Nagar, Delhi, in evening. This incident resulted in deaths of 13 people and left 38 people injured. (ANI)

