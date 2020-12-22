Bahraich (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) Two persons were arrested near the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Tuesday after 2.4 kg of charas worth Rs 75 lakh in the international market was allegedly recovered from them, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said Rinku and Islam were arrested from different areas of Nanpara.

They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the drugs has been seized, Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)