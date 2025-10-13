Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): A magnitude 2.9 earthquake was detected in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology has said.

The earthquake was detected at a depth of 5 kilometres, at Latitude 32.88 North and Longitude 76.26 East, the NCS added.

"EQ of M: 2.9, On: 13/10/2025 21:01:09 IST, Lat: 32.88 N, Long: 76.26 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh", the Center wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, on October 5, another 2.9 magnitude earthquake was detected in the region at a depth of 10 km.

Himachal Pradesh, situated in the Himalayan mountains, sees multiple levels of seismic activity throughout the year.

Earlier today, a magnitude 4.6 struck Myanmar, as per NCS. The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. (ANI)

