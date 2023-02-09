Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) Two persons accused in a money laundering case were taken in custody by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday from the Calcutta High Court on an order of a judge, who was hearing a revision petition by the agency, challenging a lower court directive.

Their arrest was in connection with a case lodged by Canara Bank officials.

Shailesh Kumar Pandey and Prasenjit Das, accused of laundering public money for personal gains, were present in the courtroom when Justice Tirthankar Ghosh ordered the ED officials to take them in custody, and produce them before the special PMLA court.

The ED alleged that Pandey was benefited by transfer of Rs 90,00,000 in different tranches from a Canara Bank account, where more than Rs 108 crore of public money had been credited.

Das was allegedly the director of several companies in the bank accounts of which the money was transferred.

Moving the ED's criminal revision petition challenging an order of the special court, advocate Phiroze Edulji submitted that custody of the two is required to trace the trail of proceeds of crime involved in the case, and to ascertain further beneficiaries.

The special judge had on January 21 rejected the ED's prayer for custody of the accused persons.

Holding that the foundation, finding and conclusion of the order of the special judge bad in law, Justice Ghosh set it aside.

