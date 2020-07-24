New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Delhi Police arrested two patients from a COVID-care centre in South Delhi's Maidan Garhi on Friday after they sexually assaulted a minor at the facility. The victim was also a COVID patient.

"The incident happened on the night of July 15. The 15-year-old victim filed a case against the two boys, alleging that one of them assaulted her in the bathroom while the other filmed the incident," Delhi Police said on Friday.

Both boys have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, Police further informed.

The COVID-care centre is being managed by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

According to a bulletin of the Delhi government, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital currently stands at 1,27,364, including 14,554 active cases and 1,09,065 recovered/discharged/migrated patients.

A total of 3,745 deaths have been reported in Delhi so far. (ANI)

