New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Two men were arrested from central Delhi in connection with stealing cars here and selling them in Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Showket Ahmad Malla (25), a resident of Baramulla district in Jammu ad Kashmir, and Mohammad Juber (22), a resident of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.

The gang has sold more than 100 stolen vehicles in Kashmir since 2015, police said.

According to police, they received information regarding Malla and Juber. Malla used to take delivery of the stolen cars from Juber and one Rinku alias Noor Mohammad. They sold the vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Saturday, police got a tip-off and laid a trap in front of Aaram Bagh Colony near Kendriya Bhandar in Paharganj.

Around 7 pm, police tried to stop a car, but its driver drove away. The police managed to arrest the vehicle occupants, a senior police officer said.

Four cars and a pistol with live cartridges were seized from their possession, he said.

