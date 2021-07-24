Sambhal (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly shooting a trader dead over a money-related dispute in Chandausi Kotwali police station area of the district, police said on Saturday.

Abhishek Agarwal (35) was called out of the house in Vikas Nagar locality under Chandausi police station area on Friday night and killed. His mother alleged that the killer were those who had lent money to her son on interest.

Prima facie the killing appears to be an outcome of a money-related dispute, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Misra said.

Two brothers, Naveen Bharti and Praveen Bharti, have been arrested and the weapon used in the crime has been seized, the SP said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Asha Aggarwal, the mother of the deceased, has alleged that her son had taken Rs 2.70 lakh from the accused 10 years ago and had paid an interest of Rs. 25 lakhs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)